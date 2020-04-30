July 2, 1968 – April 23, 2020

Resident of Watsonville, CA



On Thursday, April 23, 2020 Suzanne Morales Moreno left this earth peacefully in the comfort of her home. She was 51.



She was born on July 2, 1968 at the Community Hospital in Santa Cruz, CA, to Ruben Moreno and Rosie (Morales) Moreno. Suzanne was the youngest of four siblings, sister Anna (Brito) and brothers Ruben and Richard Moreno.



At an early age, her family settled in Watsonville, CA, where Suzanne attended elementary, middle and then graduated from Watsonville High School in 1986. Upon graduation, she attended Cabrillo College along with her brother, Richard, with a major in Banking and Finance.



Suzanne loved to read, take long walks, listen to music but most of all sing. She was soft-spoken, had a kindred spirit and always had a beautiful smile. Her Mother referred to her as "My Angel" and her Father called her "My Baby."



From a very early age, Suzanne loved and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was always ready to share the gospel through song. When she was five, she started singing hymns at the Potter's House and continued singing for the next 40 years. At the age of nine, she received the gift of the Holy Ghost, and at twelve was baptized by her Father, Rev. Ruben A. Moreno. Suzanne's favorite Bible verse was Psalm 23.



Throughout her life, Suzanne had many physical challenges but never complained. She tirelessly raised funds for the "Wharf-to-Wharf" to bring awareness to Pituitary Brain Tumor Research, at U.C.S.F. Then in 2016, Suzanne suffered a stroke and six months later was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy. After one intense treatment, as she walked to the car, Suzanne said "Let's sing Oh Happy Day." Later, she walked near the ocean, raised her hand, and started praising God, thanking him for her life. This was one of her attributes, which people who knew her well, greatly admired.



Recently, Suzanne told her mom she was tired and wanted to go home (Heaven). For four long years, Suzanne fought a strong and courageous battle. She is survived by her parents, sister, brothers, sister in law Violet Moreno, nephews Joseph Brito and Daniel Moreno, nieces Sophia Moreno and Jennifer Johnson, a great niece and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends including the members of her church.



A Celebration of Life at the Cornerstone Church with songs and special memories will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to cancer research at U.C.S.F.

