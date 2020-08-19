Or Copy this URL to Share

Sylvia was born April 15, 1934, to Walter DeGregori & Estelle (Morgan) DeGregori. Sylvia grew up in Los Banos and attended local schools there, graduating in 1953 from Los Banos HS. It was there she met and married the love of her life, Charles B. Machado. They married on Nov. 14, 1954. They were blessed with over 65 years of marriage!



Sylvia resided for most of her life in Watsonville with her husband at her side, raising their family. She was a devout member and parishioner of St. Patrick's Church for over 40 years, and was a Eucharistic Minister. She taught CCD classes in her home for many years. It was only when her health began failing, that she stayed close to home and family.



Sylvia was a woman of many talents and enjoyed life! She loved to sew; making an array of clothing over the years. She was a fabulous cook and baker; making delicious soups, casseroles, fried chicken, enchiladas, pastas, bread pudding, cakes, pies, cookies, all by scratch.



Her bread pudding was a real treat in our family, and no one can make it like she did!



She loved flowers and gardening, reading, family camping trips, Boomtown, Solvang, antique faires, jewelry, music, and was a huge fan of The SF Giants and the Golden State Warriors, but most of all, she was devoted to her family and loved getting together!



Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, in January of this year. Also preceding Sylvia in her passing were her two sisters, Eileen Machado and Cathi Gordon. Sylvia is survived by her children, Lisa Marie (Richard) Gonzales, Stephen T. Machado, Charles Craig Machado, Kris Jon (Debbie) Machado; grandchildren, Kate (Ihan) Sheppard, Brian Machado, Charles Machado, Brad Machado, Caleb (Andrea) Machado Aaron Machado, Crimson Plume; and great-grandchildren, Aslan Sheppard, Jacob Machado, Nyah Sheppard, Oliver Machado. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and extended members of the family.



Our family thanks Christine Crocker Ochoa and Julie Steinke for their loving care and assistance with Sylvia in the last several months of her life.



Craig and Kris want to give much love and appreciation to their sister Lisa, who unselfishly gave all her loving care to their parents in the last several months of their lives. Last, but certainly not least, we give our heartfelt thanks to Kipp Baker for his consistent fresh flowers (of which, our Mom always had a beautiful assortment), and for all the appreciated food/meals brought in with warmest love and concern.



No celebration of life is planned at this time due to Covid.



