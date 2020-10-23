Tamika Angelique Davis died on Oct. 4. She was 21.
Ms. Davis was born on Oct. 30, 1998 and was a resident of both Watsonville and Fresno.
She was such a loving girl who will be missed dearly. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh and how much of a great mother she was. She always did her best to give her children the world. All of her friends and family will remember all of the beautiful memories of her and will celebrate her life today, tomorrow and everyday after. Rest in peace honey.
Ms. Davis is survived by her parents Flora Moya and George Davis, her two children Tyler Brown and Tani'Yah Perry, her four siblings Mercedes Moya, Leondra Johnson, Jay'den Moya and Day'vion Moya, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held Oct. 22 at 5pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in Watsonville. A funeral mass will take place on Oct. 23 at 10am at St. Patrick's Church in Watsonville with a burial service to follow at Pioneer Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.