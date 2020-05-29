Timothy Ray Caldwell
Timothy Ray Caldwell died on May 12 at Stanford Hospital. He was 51.

Mr. Caldwell loved to go to the casinos, spend time with his son and was a huge Pittsburg Steelers fan. He will be truly missed and remembered by all that knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Nicole Caldwell and his son Timothy "Timmy" Caldwell. He is also survived by his parents; Anita and Kenneth Valdez and siblings; Kenneth Jr., Tracey Valdez and Kendra Caldwell.

Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.

Published in Watsonville from May 29 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
