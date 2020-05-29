Timothy Ray Caldwell died on May 12 at Stanford Hospital. He was 51.
Mr. Caldwell loved to go to the casinos, spend time with his son and was a huge Pittsburg Steelers fan. He will be truly missed and remembered by all that knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Nicole Caldwell and his son Timothy "Timmy" Caldwell. He is also survived by his parents; Anita and Kenneth Valdez and siblings; Kenneth Jr., Tracey Valdez and Kendra Caldwell.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of The Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.
Published in Watsonville from May 29 to Jun. 12, 2020.