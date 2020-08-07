Valentina M. Cubangbang, a longtime resident of Watsonville, died peacefully at her home on July 30. She was 83.



She was born Dec. 1, 1936 in Santa Lucia, Gerona, Tarlac, Philippines to Prudencio Macadangdang and Marcela Galapon.



She married the love of her life, Alfredo Galicia Cubangbang, in 1962 and together they had seven children. In 1981, she migrated to the U.S. with her husband and her oldest son Nestor, the rest of the family would follow later that year. She worked for Richard Shaw Cannery in Watsonville for 20 years and retired at the age of 62.



She loved and treasured her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed singing, family get-togethers and gardening, and had a great sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, Alfredo Galicia Cubangbang, and her daughter Leonida. She is survived by her children, sons; Nestor, Romeo, Pablo and George and daughters; Yolie and Elizabeth. She also leaves behind a half-sister and a half-brother, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandbaby that was on the way.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

