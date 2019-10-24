Service Information Mehl's Colonial Chapel 222 E Lake Ave Watsonville , CA 95076 (831)-724-6371 Send Flowers Obituary

Valquiria "Val" Machado, a longtime resident of Corralitos, died on October 21, 2019. She came to Watsonville in 1978 from Soa Jorge in the Azores Islands, Portugal.



Val was a hardworking woman who strived to stay busy working at companies such as J.J. Crosetti, and Anthony Rocha Dairy to name just a few. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking traditional Portuguese meals, and doing crossword puzzles. She also greatly enjoyed spending much of her time raising and tending her farm animals, such as calves, goats, sheep, and other livestock. But family was always where her heart was. She loved attending gatherings and spending time with her family. Val had a great sense of humor and loved a good laugh. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.



She is survived by her son Frank Machado (Noel King), and daughter Elaine Machado. Val is also survived by brothers Louie Borges, and Jose Borges; sisters Ana Anita Silviera, Ilda Borba, Guida Goulart; and sister-in-law Alice Dias; nephew Alvaro Dias (daughter Rylee); niece Alcidia Dias (Victor Leal); and their son Andrew Leal; as well as half-siblings Paulo, Suzanna, Raul, Alberto, Vera, Debra, Andreia, and Berta. She was preceded in death by son Gabriel Machado; and her brother Tony Dias.



Visitation will be held at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 E. Lake Avenue, in Watsonville, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 between 3pm to 9pm, with a Rosary at 7pm. Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 721 Main Street, Watsonville, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1pm.



