Victor Moreno Nieves died on Oct 1.

Mr. Moreno was born on May 25, 1930 in Francisco Madero, Durango Mexico. He lived in Watsonville for more than 40 years. He was a respectful, kind, gentle and soft-spoken man who enjoyed reading and going to the library. He worked as a farmworker for 20 years and as a school crossing guard for more than 10 years.

Mr. Moreno was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Angel Moreno and Sabina Nieves.

He is survived by his beloved wife Agustina Moreno, his two children Teresa (Pedro) Moreno Valencia and Manuel (Karen) Moreno and his six siblings Joel, Francisco, Arnold, Noemi, Judith and Irma. He is also survived by his two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation services will be held on Oct. 13 from 5-9pm at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, 609 Main St., in Watsonville. A funeral mass will take place on Oct. 14 at 10am at St. Patrick's Church. The graveside blessing will be on Oct. 16 at 10am at Valley Public Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel, www.avemariamemorialchapel.com.

Published in Watsonville from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2020.
