|
|
|
Virgilio B. Suarez died surrounded by his family at Dominican Hospital Nov. 27. He was 75.
Born in the Philippine Islands, he immigrated to the United States in 2002 and shortly thereafter became an American Citizen.
Mr. Suarez worked in maintenance at Watsonville Community Hospital until he retired due to illness. He was a member of the Filipino Community of Watsonville where he served on the Board of Directors.
Mr. Suarez leaves his wife, Elena, a daughter, Dulce Mercado, of London, four brothers in the Philippine Islands and six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a son, Cecilio, and a daughter, Myla Suarez Tabiaman.
Visitation will be held Wednesday at Mehl's Colonial Chapel from 3-9 p.m. with a Rosary/Vigil at 7 p.m.
Mass will be celebrated the following day at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church with cremation and burial in the Philippine Islands to follow.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 2 to Dec. 20, 2019