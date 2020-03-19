|
|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Poulos passed peacefully at home Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Aptos California at the age of 88.
Virginia is survived by her son, Joseph, daughter in law, Olga, her two grandchildren, Skylar and Joshua and her brother Fred Cunha.
Virginia was born on December 15, 1931, in Watsonville, California to Constatine and Maimi Cunha and attended Watsonville High School. She was a fixture at the Miramar restaurant for over 35 years and at Rancho Del Mar Cafe for 15 years. She was an active and dedicated member of Holy Eucharist Catholic Church. Her favorite pastime was walking at Rio Del Mar Beach with her "beach buddies" and also enjoyed attending plays and luncheons. An avid Dodger fan Virginia loved watching baseball and spoiling her pets. Virginia always kept everyone updated on her daily adventures through her Facebook account. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Franny Colendich for her help and support as well as Dr. Michael Yen and his staff for their care and dedication. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Mar. 19 to Apr. 4, 2020