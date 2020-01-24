|
Wayne Stanford Liddy died on Jan. 14.
Mr. Liddy was born on Oct. 12, 1944 and was a native resident of Dracut Massachusetts.
He served in the Navy during the Vietnam era. He retired from the Mercury News after working for them for 25 years. He was also a member of the San Juan Masonic Lodge for many years. Mr. Liddy enjoyed traveling, which is where he met his wife, Yuvadee, while on a trip in Thailand.
He is survived by his wife and his eight children Wayne Liddy Jr., Yolanda Rodriguez, Donna Quiñones, Gretchen Durksen, Jessica Liddy, Keith Liddy, Shaun Liddy and Erin Hoffman. He is also survived by his 25 grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren. He was very proud of his children and many grandchildren, and was not shy to share that with anyone and everyone he met.
A private memorial service will be held at the San Juan Masonic Lodge, and an additional service will be held at the Thai Buddhist Temple in Fremont.
Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of the Carroll Family of Ave Maria Memorial Chapel.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Jan. 24 to Feb. 7, 2020