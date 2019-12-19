|
William Buckingham, known by most as Bill or Buck, passed peacefully at his home on Dec. 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was 91.
He was born in Pennsylvania and made his way out to California following a couple of young gals. He ended up in Hollywood where he owned a gas station right on the strip. We heard many tales of the glamorous 50s in Hollywood. He eventually made his way up to Santa Cruz County and home in Watsonville in 1972. He worked for 30 years until his retirement at San Lorenzo Lumber Company where everyone knew him as Buck at the gate. He was so loved. He leaves behind his two daughters, Bryn Calderon (Angel) and Bonnie Buckingham; 3 grandchildren, Makena (Marissa) Calderon, Isaiah Calderon, and Cody Carr. He was preceded in death by his wife Sue and his daughter Dawn Carr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Green Valley Christian Center at 376 South Green Valley Road, Watsonville, on January 11, 2020 at 11am. Light lunch will be served immediately after the service. Bill's desire was to make sure that his autistic daughter Bonnie was looked after. So, in lieu of flowers and in honor of Bill, please make donations to Bonnie Buckingham's Go Fund Me account. All donations will be used for immediate living expenses. Simply go to gofundme.com and search for Bonnie Buckingham.
Published in Register-Pajaronian from Dec. 19, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020