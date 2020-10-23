1/1
William H. Smith, Jr.
William H. Smith, Jr. died Oct. 10.

Mr. Smith was born in Watsonville on May 5, 1943, the first child of Capt. William H. Smith, Sr. and Elizabeth Smith. He attended Santa Clara University receiving a Bachelor's in Sociology and a Masters in Justice Administration.

He worked for many years as a juvenile probation officer for Monterey County and for more than 20 years, was the director for a diversion program for at-risk youth he founded, California Offender Program Services.

He was a devoted father of two daughters, Courtney and Kelly. He was married to their mother, Roberta for 35 years. He was an especially proud and doting grandfather to his grandsons, Benjamin and Gunnar. All knew his love of sports, especially football. He was an avid 49er faithful. His daughter, Courtney, was his partner in crime.

Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his siblings, Helen Vajretti, Daniel Smith (Wendy), Richard Smith (Wendy) and Joyce Fagon; his daughters, Courtney Heffernan (Leo) of Soquel, Kelly Mundy (Brian) of West Hills; his many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his grandsons, Benjamin and Gunnar Mundy.

In lieu of flowers, please pay kindness forward as he always did. Mehl's Colonial was entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Watsonville from Oct. 23 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
