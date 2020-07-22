March 8, 1928 – July 12, 2020



Wilma Jane (Baker) George, age 92 years, passed away at her home in Corralitos in the early morning hours of July 12, 2020.



Born in Watsonville on March 8, 1928 to Harry and Louise Baker, Wilma was the eldest daughter of three children. The family moved to Pateros, Washington in the early 1940s during WW2 where they operated an apple drying plant. Wilma graduated from Pateros High in 1946, and then attended Eastern Washington University at Cheney for two years before returning with her family to the family home on Van Ness Avenue in Watsonville. Wilma and her family made life-long friends while living in Washington, and continued to enjoy visiting Washington and Portland, Oregon, home of her brother Bill and his family, on vacations for years to come.



Shortly after returning to Watsonville, Wilma met Bill George. They married October 14, 1951 and shared 68 years together until his death in 2019.A devoted wife and mother, Wilma loved spending time with her immediate and extended family, and the many friends that were like family that she and Bill made over the years. While raising her three children, she served as room mother, 4H leader, drove her kids to horseback riding lessons, guitar lessons, baked millions of cookies, and had dinner on the table at 6:00 every night! There was never a birthday, holiday or any special occasion that passed without a cake, usually chocolate, baked by Wilma to mark the event.



In their many years together, Wilma and Bill enjoyed traveling throughout the US. Hawaii was always Wilma's favorite destination as she loved swimming in the warm ocean there. But her most favorite place was her home in Corralitos where she lived for 46 years hosting many family get-togethers, pool parties and holidays.



Over the years, Wilma lovingly cared for her parents, mother-in-law Lena George, and her brother Dick until their passing. In turn Wilma has been cared for the last year by Lusi Skeen, who has attended Wilma with love and devotion, and made it possible for her to remain in her home.



Wilma's love for her family extended to the many dogs, cats, horses, and various other critters that she had over the years. A vegetarian since the age of 3 when she learned where meat came from, animal welfare was an important value in her life and as such she was a founding member of Friends of The Watsonville Animal Shelter whose mission is to reduce pet overpopulation and improve the quality of life for shelter animals.



Wilma's cousin Jennie Green Mata had this to say about Wilma:



"She was actually more an auntie or mom. She hugged every single person she came in contact with. She was kind, loving, generous, silly, and quite simply the most beautiful soul I have ever met. After being with her you felt euphoric. Her kindness was genuine, and she could make you an ice cream cone that tasted like heaven…"



Wilma is survived by her daughter LouAnna Phillips of Arcata; son Steve George of Corralitos; daughter Shannon Henderson and son-in-law John of Aptos, and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. At this time no services are planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Wilma will be laid to rest beside her husband, parents, and brother at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park in Watsonville. Donations may be made FOWAS POB 1438, Freedom, CA. 95019 in Wilma's memory.

