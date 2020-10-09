1/
Yoshiko Kawasaki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yoshiko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yoshiko Kawasaki died on Oct. 4. She was 81 years old.

She was born on Terminal Island, Calif. on Jan. 10, 1939 to parents Jihei Kawasaki and Sakae Nishi.

Ms. Kawasaki spent her early childhood in Jerome, Arkansas and Tule Lake, California Internment Camp. She went to schools in Utah, Moss Beach and Sunnyvale. She graduated from Watsonville High School and went to beauty college to become a hairdresser, which was her career until she retired in 2015. She loved family get-togethers, and she enjoyed her bingo nights and going to the casinos. She was an avid San Francisco Giants fan.

She is survived by her brother; Kiyoshi (Aileen) Kawasaki, and her sister; Emi (Ken) Yamamura.

Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Due to current Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be set at a future time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Watsonville from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved