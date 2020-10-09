Yoshiko Kawasaki died on Oct. 4. She was 81 years old.



She was born on Terminal Island, Calif. on Jan. 10, 1939 to parents Jihei Kawasaki and Sakae Nishi.



Ms. Kawasaki spent her early childhood in Jerome, Arkansas and Tule Lake, California Internment Camp. She went to schools in Utah, Moss Beach and Sunnyvale. She graduated from Watsonville High School and went to beauty college to become a hairdresser, which was her career until she retired in 2015. She loved family get-togethers, and she enjoyed her bingo nights and going to the casinos. She was an avid San Francisco Giants fan.



She is survived by her brother; Kiyoshi (Aileen) Kawasaki, and her sister; Emi (Ken) Yamamura.



Mehl's Colonial Chapel was entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Due to current Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be set at a future time.

