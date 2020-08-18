1/1
A. Jean Brewer
A. Jean Brewer

Centerville, Ind. - A. Jean Brewer, age 86, of Centerville, Indiana, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born March 27, 1934, in Fayette County, Indiana, to Oris and Freda McMurray Rigsby, Jean was a 1952 graduate of Alquina High School in Fayette County. She attended the Anderson School of Beauty Culture in Richmond, where she earned her beautician's license. Jean worked as a hairstylist in Connersville and Hagerstown, Indiana. She moved to Wayne County, Indiana, from Henry County, Indiana, in 1971. Jean attended Victory Baptist Church. She loved flowers and had taken a few flower arranging classes to further her joy of flowers. Jean also loved traveling out West, especially to Arizona.

Survivors include her children, Gregory Francis (Teresa) Brewer of Centerville, Steven Wade Brewer of Connersville, Debra Lynn (Lowell) Coffman of Brownsville, Indiana, Dennis Blaine Brewer of Connersville, and Marcia Gene (Jim) Brown of Eaton, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Brad (Delilah) Rigsby of Wichita, Kansas, and John (Doris) Rigsby of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including special friends, Halia Pate and Marilyn Neal.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Bill G. Brewer, who died April 4, 2010; daughter-in-law, Melody Brewer; and parents.

Visitation for A. Jean Brewer will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Joel McIntyre officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home and church. Entombment will be in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
