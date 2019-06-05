|
|
Aaron Porch
Richmond, IN - Aaron Porch, 53, departed this life on June 1, 2019. He was born to the union of Robert Leon Porch and Mary Agnes Williams Porch on August 3, 1965.
Aaron confessed his faith in Christ at an early age and was baptized by Rev. O.W. Barber at Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church. Aaron loved the Lord. Aaron became sick while he was in Richmond Senior High School. He had to go on Dialysis in 1997 and he never complained about his sickness. Aaron loved music and sports, he was a Pittsburg Steelers and Raiders fan. Aaron was a true gentleman, he always greeted you with a smile. He had many childhood friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Leon Porch.
He will truly be missed by his mother Mary Agnes Williams Porch; sisters: Darlene Porch and Eileen (Ernest) Bassett; brother: David Robson and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, great aunt Alberta Williams and many friends.
Special thanks to Heritage House and Tameka
Funeral service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 1:00pm at Greater Second Baptist Church, where calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service from 11am-1pm. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Services entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 5, 2019