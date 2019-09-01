|
Abbigail Nicole Day
Connersville, Ind. - Abbigail Nicole Day, age 32, of Connersville, Indiana, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at IU Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis.
Born July 28, 1987, in Richmond, Indiana, to Donald Dale and Linda Sue Bellew Day Jr., Abbie was a 2006 graduate of Centerville High School, where she played soccer, basketball, and softball. She attended Ball State University before moving to Arizona, where she attended Mesa Community College. Abbie graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and earned her master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix. She was one credit short of earning a second master's degree in counseling of drug and alcohol dependency from Grand Canyon University. Abbie worked for 10 years in the dietary department at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, before relocating to Connersville. She then served as a permanency case manager at the Indiana Department of Child Services for a year until she was unable to work any longer. Abbie was an amazing client advocate. She fought for kids when others wouldn't and became extremely close to the children she helped.
Abbie previously attended Fountain City Wesleyan Church and was very proud to have been baptized by Pastor Shawn Tipton of Hanna's Creek Christian Church in Liberty, Indiana, before her passing. She loved helping raise her nieces and nephews, who lovingly called her "Yaya", and considered them her "kids". Abbie enjoyed participating in her family's fantasy football league for the past three years, winning it last year with her Minnesota Vikings. She was a quiet, family person, but stayed in touch with many of her friends through social media.
Survivors include her parents, Donald and Linda Day Jr. of Connersville; brother, Ian Day of Mesa, Arizona; grandmother, Linda (Mike) Pegg of Lynn, Indiana; great-grandfather, Robert (Jeanette) Oaks of Temecula, California; nieces and nephews, Blaze, Harminnie, Ryder, and Noah; aunts; uncles; great-aunts; great-uncles; cousins; and many friends, including Courtney and Josh.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Marjorie Bellew and grandfather, Donald Day Sr.
Visitation for Abbigail Nicole Day will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Additional visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Shawn Tipton officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Village, 110 South Main Street, Brookville, IN 47012.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 1, 2019