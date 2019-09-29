Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens' Veteran's Field of Honor
4601 State Road 227
South Richmond, IN
View Map
Add Clark Jr. Obituary
Add Clark Jr.

Richmond - Add Clark Jr., age 91, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at The Leland Legacy.

Add was born June 20, 1928, in Winchester, Kentucky, to Add and Margaret Johnson Clark Sr. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Add retired from the Richmond State Hospital after working as a dietary supervisor for 32 years.

Survivors include his son, Robert E. (Mary) Clark of Richmond; granddaughter, Gail (Jarrod) Connerley of Richmond; grandsons, Rob (Jennifer) Clark of Richmond and Tim Clark of Dayton, Ohio; great-grandsons, Collin, Chase, and Curtis Clark; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and seven brothers.

Visitation for Add Clark Jr. will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens' Veteran's Field of Honor, with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 29, 2019
