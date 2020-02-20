Services
Centerville, IN - Aelean Dickerson, 88, passed away February 18, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare Facility in Centerville, Indiana. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky, but lived most of her life in Richmond, Indiana.

She was a graduate of Richmond High School. She was retired from Shoebilee in Richmond, Indiana. She enjoyed spending time with her family, outdoor walks, gardening and reading.

She is survived by her three children: Kathy (Doug) Speers of Richmond, IN, Drew (Darlene) Armstrong of Estes, CO, and Eric (Amy) Dickerson of Centerville, IN; seven grandchildren: Dennis Speers, Lori (Craig Eason) Sabados, Michael (Teresa) Speers, Miranda (Ryan) Allen, Haley Dickerson, Haden Dickerson and Hyland Dickerson; twelve great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Ervin and Minnie Lowe; her husband: Bill Dickerson; sister: Gladys Martin; and brothers: Ervin Lowe Jr. (Lee) and Paul Lowe.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Doug Wheeler officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
