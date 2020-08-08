Al Fullerton, Sr.
Albert E. Fullerton, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, August 6.
Al was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 15, 1933, the son of Travis & Christine H. Archer Fullerton.
Al was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he worked as an assembler and mechanic for 42 years at the former Wayne Corporation. On weekends, he also worked part time as a security guard. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing and trapping for fox and coyote. He was a licensed Ham Radio Operator, call sign KB9FMS, operator class General.
Al will be missed by his sons, Gerald Hutzelman & wife, Vickie, Ronald Fullerton & wife, Dianna, Al Fullerton, Jr. & wife, Arline, and Tom Fullerton & Kim; 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Lynda Fullerton; brothers, Bill Fullerton and Dale Fullerton and nieces & nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years, Freda Defibaugh Fullerton; grandson, Christopher Fullerton; and one brother, David Fullerton.
A private service will be held for Al and the family on Wednesday August 12, 2020. He will be laid to rest in Willow Grove Cemetery.
.