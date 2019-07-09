|
Alan Knollman
Liberty - Alan Lee Knollman went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 4, 2019. He passed away peacefully at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family. Alan got his eternal freedom on the same day we celebrate our country's freedom and birth.
Alan was born on June 3, 1957, to Ray and Naomi Knollman, so he was 62 when he got to walk again. Going before him was his brother Steve and all the folks already dead. I, Vicki, his wife of 32 years, am still here, as are his beloved sons Jaxom (Heather) Knollman, and Maxwell (Krysta) Knollman, his parents Ray and Naomi Knollman, his sister Lori (Wayne) Schibley, his brother Tom (Jodi) Knollman, and a bunch of wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, as well as all the people who are still on earth.
Alan was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and friend. He attended Kitchel Elementary, graduated from Union County High School in 1975, and remained friends with his wonderful classmates all his life. He attended the Purdue Agriculture Short course and had a lifetime of farming knowledge, experience, and wisdom. Alan lived in Liberty, Indiana, all his life and farmed with his father and sons. One of his greatest delights was being able to combine and help with farming again after he became wheelchair-bound due to Multiple Sclerosis. He said that the MS brought him closer to the Lord.
Alan was the undisputed American History Trivia champion, a lifetime member of the NRA, a founding member of the Flamingo Society, an avid history buff, a secret ninja fairy godfather, Kermit the Frog's chauffeur, and the love of my life amongst so many other things. Alan loved the Lord Jesus, the Word, and was an active member of the body of Christ for most of his life. Most recently he attended Bible Study Fellowship in Richmond, Indiana. Alan enjoyed reloading ammunition and not only shooting guns but learning about their use and history. If he could not fix something with duct tape or glue, it was not worth fixing! He was my hero and an example and inspiration to those who knew him.
Did I mention Skyline Chili or his love for the Muppets, especially Kermit? When he could no longer walk, Alan put Kermit in the back of his of wheelchair so children would not be scared of Alan or the chair. This wonderful man made the world a better place and leaves us so much richer for having had him in our lives for much too short a time.
Our sons and I would like to extend our profound thanks to his long-time health aide, friend and sister-of-the-heart Lora Gough for being our sunshine. Thanks to Reid Emergency, Lifeline, and the amazing people at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, and everyone who helped Alan. We are so grateful to all of you who are praying us through this.
Instead of flowers, if you would like to honor Alan with a donation, please help in supporting campus missionaries Rob and Karen Naim at Campus Crusade for Christ at Rob and Karen Naim give.cru.org. We have supported them since the last century.
The Celebration of Alan's life will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Grace Community Church located at 308 Meadowland, Liberty, Indiana. Burial will be at Elkhorn Cemetery in Richmond, Indiana. Urban-Winkler Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 9, 2019