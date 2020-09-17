Alan L Grose
Port St. Lucie, FL - Alan Laurie Grose, 72, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 from complication due to esophageal cancer, while in Hospice Care. He passed peacefully in his sleep. He was born December 11, 1947 in Portsmouth, Hew Hampshire the son of Stillman and Dorothy (Gomes) Grose.
Alan was a 1965 graduate of Portsmouth High School and continued training, honorably serving six years in US Navy during the Vietnam War. After service to his country, he continued studies at West Virginia University and Anne Arundel Community College where he graduated with an Associate in Arts.
He was a salesman for many years, working for John Hancock, Dutters and Color Tile, where he worked in management. He enjoyed spending his leisure time hunting, fishing and gaming, as well as trips to the casinos with his wife, Elaine. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and Indiana Colts fan.
He leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Margaret (Doug) of Edgewater Maryland; two sons, David of Maine and Dale of Baltimore, Maryland; four grandchildren, Matt, Ginny, Wesley and Brooke; four great grandchildren, Faith, Nikolai, Timothy and Dakota; two brothers, Dana of Port St. Lucie, FL and Carleton (wife, Joyce) of Connecticut; a niece Ina (Du); as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Elaine.
The family will be having private services. Burial will be in Quaker Lynn Cemetery of Lynn, IN. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com
.