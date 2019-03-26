Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Earlham Mausoleum Chapel
Alberta Baker Dees


Alberta Baker Dees Obituary
Alberta Baker Dees

Richmond, IN - Alberta Baker Dees 82 of Richmond died March 16, 2019 at Rid Health. She was born December 23, 1936 in Climax, Kentucky to Charley and Judy Galebard Baker. She retired from Belden Corporation.

She is survived by one brother, Wilson Hall and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Eugene and a step son Eugene.

Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Earlham Mausoleum Chapel, with burial in Earlham Cemetery. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 26, 2019
