|
|
Alberta Ballenger
Richmond - Alberta Ballenger, age 89 passed away Tuesday (December 17, 2019) at Ambassador Healthcare. She was born in Eaton, Ohio on June 14, 1930 to Arnold Hensley and Marie Fitzer Hendrickson. Alberta married the love of her life Wilbur Ballenger in 1951. Wilbur and Alberta were longtime members of First Christian Church until his passing in 2013. She served on the benevolence committee, helped out with cooking and serving church dinners and she delivered meals to those in need. She loved tending to her flower beds, she payed close attention to make sure no weeds were growing amongst her flowers.
Survivors include her daughter Genita (Rick) Brodnik; grandchildren Dustin (Gwen) Roehler, Shawn Roehler, Angie (Dan) Cuson, Jaymie McDougal and Robbie (Fredrica) Book; great grandchildren Angela, Claire, Victoria, Corbin, Jessica, Audrey and Jina; great great grandchildren Mylah, Bryson and Brantley. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband Wilbur (2013), son George Kevin Ballenger and brother Harold Hensley.
Visitation for Alberta will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Friday (December 27, 2019) at Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Graveside services will follow in Earlham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Alberta's name to the Alzheimer's Dementia association.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019