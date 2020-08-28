Alfred J. De Iulio
Richmond - Alfred J. De Iulio, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus.
Born March 5, 1934, in Harlem, New York, to Amotto and Concetta Grecco De Iulio, Alfred moved from Southern California to Richmond in 2002. He was a hardworking man, who provided an extraordinary life for his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Carol (Gary) Wingham of Richmond; sons, Alfred (Wendy) De Iulio of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Michael (Erica) De Iulio of Waxhaw, North Carolina; grandchildren, Philip, Louis, and Brooklyn; great-grandchildren, Chloe A., Hailee, Wyatt, and Chloe G.; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Orsano De Iulio, who died August 16, 2017; parents; and 14 siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff of Forest Park for the "over the top care" they gave to Alfred.
Visitation for Alfred J. De Iulio will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Elkhorn Cemetery.
