1/
Alfred J. De Iulio
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred J. De Iulio

Richmond - Alfred J. De Iulio, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Forest Park Health Campus.

Born March 5, 1934, in Harlem, New York, to Amotto and Concetta Grecco De Iulio, Alfred moved from Southern California to Richmond in 2002. He was a hardworking man, who provided an extraordinary life for his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Carol (Gary) Wingham of Richmond; sons, Alfred (Wendy) De Iulio of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Michael (Erica) De Iulio of Waxhaw, North Carolina; grandchildren, Philip, Louis, and Brooklyn; great-grandchildren, Chloe A., Hailee, Wyatt, and Chloe G.; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Josephine Orsano De Iulio, who died August 16, 2017; parents; and 14 siblings.

The family would like to thank the staff of Forest Park for the "over the top care" they gave to Alfred.

Visitation for Alfred J. De Iulio will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Elkhorn Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved