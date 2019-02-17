Alfred "Al" J. Phenis



Centerville, Ind. - Alfred "Al" J. Phenis, age 91, of Centerville, Indiana, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born September 28, 1927, in Richmond, Indiana, to Alfred and Dorothy Finley Phenis Sr., Al was a life-long resident of this community. He was a graduate of Richmond High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Al retired from Amedco in 1994, where he was an accountant. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and YMI.



Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Gen Taube Phenis, to whom he was married on April 23, 1948; daughter, Jenelle (Chris) Burris of Greens Fork, Indiana; son, Paul (Cheryl) Phenis of Centerville; grandsons, Trent (Katelyn) Burris of Centerville, Kevin (Jessica) Burris of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Chad and Tyler Phenis, both of Centerville; great-granddaughters, Eliza and Skye Burris of Bellevue, Nebraska; sister, Jean Hobbs of Placentia, California; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Joan Hobbs, James Phenis, Jane York, and Joyce Catanese.



Visitation for Alfred J. Phenis will be from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 815 West Main Street, Richmond. Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Kevin Morris officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Seton Schools, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 17, 2019