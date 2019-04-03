|
Alfred Winkler
Liberty - Alfred E. Winkler Jr., 90, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home in Liberty. He was born on September 7, 1928 in Estill County, Kentucky, to the late Alfred E. Winkler Sr. and Martha French Winkler.
On October 13, 1951 he married Maude Winkler. They were able to spend 63 years together before she passed away on January 23, 2014.
Al was a member of Liberty Church of Christ in Liberty.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #58 in Liberty. Al was a past member of the Scottish Rite and Tarum Shrine Club. He was very involved in the Shrine club taking children to the surrounding . He was the Can Man of the Year, for collecting the most cans for the Shriners organizations. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
In 1960 he went to work for Fayette-Union REMC as a Lineman where he retired after 31 years in 1991.
When he retired in 1991, he was given a set of golf clubs to continue his passion for golfing at the Liberty Country Club where he was a lifelong member. In his leisure time he also enjoyed fishing, mushroom and squirrel hunting and having his hobby farm, where he raised cattle and butchered his own hogs. Most importantly he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
Al is survived by his daughter, Diana Bourne, of Liberty; 3 grandchildren, Andrew Bourne, Ashley (Mike) Reister and Austin (Emily) Bourne, all of Liberty; 4 great grandchildren, Grady, Garrett, Grant and another great grandson due in July; a brother, Jennings Winkler, of Brownsville; 2 sisters, Margaret Richardson, of Miamisburg, Ohio and Ruth Bogie, of Franklin, Ohio.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Lynn Winkler; a brother, Vernon Winkler; and 2 sisters, Geneva Hisle and Anna French.
Visitation for Al will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home, 310 N. Main St. Liberty, Indiana 47353. A Masonic Memorial service will be conducted by the Mason Lodge #58 at 7:45 pm on Thursday. The funeral service will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Phil LaMaster officiating. Burial will follow in College Corner Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to of Cincinnati, 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or to of Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace Lexington, Kentucky 40508. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 3, 2019