Alice A. Muncie
Williamsburg - Alice A. Muncie, 83 of Williamsburg, formerly of Cory, IN, passed away December 25, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Terre Haute. She was born May 13, 1936 in Clay County, the daughter of Jess Brown, Sr. and Clarine Maesch Brown. She graduated from Staunton High School, Class of 1953.
On May 30, 1953 she was united in marriage to A. Wayne Muncie. He preceded her in death on May 1, 1989.
She was a devoted member of the Cory Nazarene Church and served as the church treasurer for many years. She also taught Sunday School, serving as youth leader for several years, and in any way, she could serve her church. She drove a school bus for Clay Community Schools in the late 70's and 80's. She has always been a caregiver and has been dedicated to prayers for anyone in need. She was still praying for people at the nursing home in her last days. In her past, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting and making items for her friends and family.
She is survived by her children, Bob Muncie and wife Jane of Greencastle, Brenda Bowman and husband Bob of Williamsburg, IN, Peggy Collins and husband Brad of Center Point, and Jerry Muncie and wife Stacey of Cory; grandchildren, Jenni Sujan (Vivek), Ben Muncie (Carissa), Melinda Scott, Brandon Bowman (Tiffany), Brent Bowman (Rhoda), Andrew Collins (Allison), Adam Collins, Madison Muncie; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Catherine Muncie (James V.); sisters in law, Margaret Brown, Lucille Brown, Karen Brown, Helen Brown, Glenna Ogborn and Marcella Loveall; many nieces, nephews and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband A. Wayne Muncie; siblings, George E. Brown, Jack L. Brown, Jess Brown, Jr, Helen Brush, Everett Brown, William E. Brown, David A. Brown, and Betty Butts.
Services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 at the Lawson-Miller Chapel, 1702 E. National Ave. with Pastor Rick Parsons officiating. Burial will follow at Summit Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm and again Friday one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cory Nazarene Church, 245 S. Co. Rd. 500W, Cory, IN. 47846 or to the Centerville Nazarene Church, 7181 U.S. Hwy 40, Centerville, IN. 47330. Post a note of condolence at www.lawson-millerchapel.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019