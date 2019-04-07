Alice C. Lee



Richmond - Alice C. Lee, age 86, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Forest Park Health Campus.



Born June 17, 1932, in Greenfield, Indiana, to Orlando F. and Sarah Collins Ingle, Alice lived in Wayne County most of her life. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1950. Alice was a member of The Well of Fountain City Wesleyan Church, Red Hat Society, and Widowed Persons Service. She formerly volunteered at the Old National Road Welcome Center in Richmond. Alice was an avid reader, who could regularly be seen at MCL Restaurant & Bakery drinking a glass of iced tea. She loved spending time with her grandkids, playing Euchre, and riding on the back of Jay's motorcycle, which included visiting Ikes Motorcycle Sales for Saturday morning coffee and doughnuts.



Survivors include her daughter, Laura "Lori" (Norm) Lee-Massey of Bokeelia, Florida; sons, Todd (Julia Hilty) Lee of Lancaster, Ohio, and Robbie (Sharon) Lee of Richmond; grandchildren, David (Michelle) Massey, Susan Huffman, Nicole (Nick) Krafft, Marco (Amanda) Lee, and Kim Ross; great-grandchildren, Haylee and Mallory Huffman, Lydia Krafft, and Amelia and Sullivan Lee; sister, Ann Kelley of St. Paul, Minnesota; beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jay Leonard Lee, who died July 22, 2011; great-granddaughter, Chloe Brooks; parents; sister, Olive Okel; brother, John Ingle; mother-in-law, Pearl Lee; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Laurel Jean and Herb Mayer; and grandson-in-law, Josh Huffman.



The family would like to thank the staff of Forest Park Health Campus and SouthernCare Hospice for the loving care they gave to Alice.



A graveside service for Alice C. Lee will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor, 1101 National Road West, Richmond, with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to: , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.