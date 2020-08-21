1/
Alice Ellen Fulle
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Ellen Fulle

Richmond - Alice Ellen Fulle, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born July 21, 1933, in Richmond, Indiana, to Russell and Mabel Arbuckle Hubbard, Alice lived in this community most of her life. She was a 1948 graduate of Richmond High School and earned her RN degree from Reid Memorial Hospital Training School for Nurses in 1950. Alice worked at Reid Memorial Hospital, but took time off to raise her children, which was so important to her. Alice later returned to work at the hospital, where she served as a charge nurse for 20 years, before retiring. After her retirement, Alice worked at Brown, Bode, & Hartman medical practice in Richmond. She had a life-long love of books/reading and animals and enjoyed taking long walks at Hayes Regional Arboretum, filling up her water bottle at Fulle Bridge in Glen Miller Park, and spending time with her new friends at Friends Fellowship Community, where she lived for the past five years. Alice took great pride in her children and the success of her favorite grandson, with positive predictions about the future coming from her conversations with young adults.

Survivors include her children, Bill (Trenna) Fulle of Chicago, Illinois, Dave (Lisa) Fulle of Seattle, Washington, and Nan Fulle of St. Paul, Minnesota, and grandson, Matthew Fulle of Chicago.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial service for Alice Ellen Fulle will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Friends Fellowship Community Endowment Fund, 2030 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved