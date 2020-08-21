Alice Ellen Fulle
Richmond - Alice Ellen Fulle, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born July 21, 1933, in Richmond, Indiana, to Russell and Mabel Arbuckle Hubbard, Alice lived in this community most of her life. She was a 1948 graduate of Richmond High School and earned her RN degree from Reid Memorial Hospital Training School for Nurses in 1950. Alice worked at Reid Memorial Hospital, but took time off to raise her children, which was so important to her. Alice later returned to work at the hospital, where she served as a charge nurse for 20 years, before retiring. After her retirement, Alice worked at Brown, Bode, & Hartman medical practice in Richmond. She had a life-long love of books/reading and animals and enjoyed taking long walks at Hayes Regional Arboretum, filling up her water bottle at Fulle Bridge in Glen Miller Park, and spending time with her new friends at Friends Fellowship Community, where she lived for the past five years. Alice took great pride in her children and the success of her favorite grandson, with positive predictions about the future coming from her conversations with young adults.
Survivors include her children, Bill (Trenna) Fulle of Chicago, Illinois, Dave (Lisa) Fulle of Seattle, Washington, and Nan Fulle of St. Paul, Minnesota, and grandson, Matthew Fulle of Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service for Alice Ellen Fulle will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Friends Fellowship Community Endowment Fund, 2030 Chester Boulevard, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.