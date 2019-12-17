|
|
Alice Ranck Hettle
HETTLE, Alice Ranck; of Clarkston, formerly of New Albany, IN; passed away peacefully on the morning of November 10, 2019 at the age of 96. Alice is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Paul J. Hettle, M.D., best known as "Jack". Stepmother of Nancy McGoodwin, Thad (Gloria) Hettle, Cynthia (Rodger) Dowdell, Dr. Matthew (Sabine) Hettle, M.D and Duncan (Aracelia) Hettle. Sister of George (Olive Mae) Ranck. Special Aunt to many including Melissa Smith. Also preceded in death by her brother Dr. Benjamin (Esther) Rank. Alice was known across the country for her impact on her numerous Latin study students. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring in Indiana. Updates on the gathering can be found on the online guestbook. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019