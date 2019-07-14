|
Allen Ray Bennett
Centerville, Ind. - Allen Ray Bennett, age 52, of Centerville, Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home.
Born February 22, 1967, in Richmond, Indiana, to George Earl and Rebecca "Becky" Sidwell Bennett, Allen was a life-long resident of Wayne County. He was a 1986 graduate of Centerville Senior High School. Allen worked at Ford's Super Market, H&P Tool Company, Inc., Ahaus Tool & Engineering, Inc., and Lowe's. He was affiliated with Boy Scout Troop 16 in Centerville as a youth and adult. Allen loved camping, astronomy, woodworking, cooking, and leatherworking.
Survivors include his twin sons, Nathan Bennett and Joshua Bennett, both of Centerville; father, Earl Bennett of Jay, Florida; sister, Linda Boatright of Jay; and brothers, Rick (Dee) Bennett of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Gary Bennett of Centerville, and Tommy (Helen) Bennett of Fayetteville.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Memorial visitation for Allen Ray Bennett will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A Time of Sharing will follow at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 14, 2019