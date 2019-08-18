Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Sue Hall


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Sue Hall Obituary
Amanda Sue Hall

Richmond, Indiana - Amanda Sue Hall, 36, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on August 8, 2019. She was born February 1, 1982.

Amanda enjoyed playing her guitar, camping and growing herbs. She went to Hagerstown schools through 6th grade, Richmond schools through middle school and High School in Ten Sleep, WY.

She is survived by her daughter Trenity Seiferied; sons Gavin Seiferied and Matthew Stephen; mother Dawn McConkey (Dave, step dad) of Richmond; father Duane Hall of Hagerstown; brother Michael Hall; grandma Frances Hale of Indianapolis; ex-husband Matthew Stephen of Connersville and her aunt, uncle and cousins.

Amanda went to Heaven to be with her grandpa Hale, grandma McConkey, uncle Brian, aunt Saundra and other aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.comunityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now