|
|
Amanda Sue Hall
Richmond, Indiana - Amanda Sue Hall, 36, of Richmond, Indiana passed away on August 8, 2019. She was born February 1, 1982.
Amanda enjoyed playing her guitar, camping and growing herbs. She went to Hagerstown schools through 6th grade, Richmond schools through middle school and High School in Ten Sleep, WY.
She is survived by her daughter Trenity Seiferied; sons Gavin Seiferied and Matthew Stephen; mother Dawn McConkey (Dave, step dad) of Richmond; father Duane Hall of Hagerstown; brother Michael Hall; grandma Frances Hale of Indianapolis; ex-husband Matthew Stephen of Connersville and her aunt, uncle and cousins.
Amanda went to Heaven to be with her grandpa Hale, grandma McConkey, uncle Brian, aunt Saundra and other aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.comunityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 18, 2019