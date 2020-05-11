Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Amanda Sue Harris

Amanda Sue Harris Obituary
Amanda Sue Harris

Richmond - Amanda Sue Harris 44 of Richmond passed away May 7, 2020. She was born July 18, 1975 in Richmond to Herbert and Carol Brewer Harris and lived here all of her life. She attended Northeastern.

Amanda loved a lot of things; her family, animals, music and making everyone laugh with her dance moves. Amanda had Jesus in her heart; she had a passion for yard work and flowers.

Amanda worked as an expanded functions dental assistant for many years.

She had many accomplishments, of which her family was very proud of her, but for Amanda her greatest pride was her daughter that she had and raised with Anthony Qualls.

She is survived by her mother Carol (Charles) Rust, her daughter Annissia (Brandon) Wright, sister Kristy Brown, brother Herbert Harris; nieces and nephews Donald Harris, Jessica Dennis, Kearstin Dennis, Kara Dennis, Bryan Dennis, Skyler Rogers, Holden Brown, Heaven Brown, Candace Harris, Ryan Harris, several aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her father Herbert Harris and her sister Kasey Dennis.

Services will be 1:00PM Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Reynolds officiating; burial will be in Willow Grove cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00AM to 1:00PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 11 to May 12, 2020
