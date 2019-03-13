|
|
Amy Denton Fegan
Trotwood - Amy Denton Fegan, 39, passed away March 8, 2019 after a long courageous battle with thyroid cancer. She was born Nov. 17, 1978 in Richmond, IN the daughter of James Denton and Barbara Phenis. Amy graduated from Randolph Southern High School and then attended Ivy Tech College.
Survivors include her children, Sierra Fegan, Austin Fegan both of Cambridge City, IN; mother, Barbara Phenis of Lynn, IN; father, James (Susie) Denton of Richmond, IN; siblings, Brian Denton, James Denton both of Lynn, IN, Chris (Marcy) Phenis of Winchester, IN, Jamie (Travis) Coats of Portland, IN, Hayley Phenis of Greenville, OH; great grandma, Erlabell Petry; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also.
She was preceded by her beloved father, DuWayne Phenis; maternal grandparents, John and Stella Younger; paternal grandparents James and Shirley Denton; and a brother, Todd Denton.
Visitation is 4-6 PM Friday March 15, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services will follow at 6 PM with pastor Greg Pruitt officiating. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the family to help offset final expenses with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 13, 2019