Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
"Grandma's House"
8239 North U.S. 35
Williamsburg, IN
Amy E. Ladd


1966 - 2019
Amy E. Ladd Obituary
Amy E. Ladd

Williamsburg, Ind. - Amy E. Ladd, age 53, of Williamsburg, Indiana, lost her battle with cancer Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Amy was born January 16, 1966, in New Castle, Indiana, to James W. and Lois Laymon Ladd Sr. She was a native of Williamsburg, but appreciated the Central California ocean, beautiful sunsets, redwoods, and all things Central California stood for. Santa Cruz, California, and the surrounding communities, was where Amy could express her free spirit and love for God, music, jewelry, clothing, plants, and like-minded people. This special place was where she found her serenity for the last 10 years. Amy loved her family, and one of her most favorite times of the day was in the morning, drinking coffee with her mother in their robes and solving all the world's problems. However, the time Amy cherished most in Indiana was when she was with her daughter and three grandbabies.

Survivors include her daughter, Faith (Jordan) Pike of Lynn, Indiana; grandchildren, Story, Finley, and Oliver Pike; mother, Lois Ladd of Williamsburg; sisters, Susan Ladd of Williamsburg and Mary Ladd Dowler of Boston, Indiana; brothers, Toby Ladd, Joe (Mary) Ladd, and Tom (Michelle) Ladd, all of Williamsburg; sister-in-law, Geneva Ladd of Williamsburg; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Ladd Sr. and brothers, Dennis Ladd and Jamie Ladd Jr.

A Celebration of Life for Amy E. Ladd will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at "Grandma's House", 8239 North U.S. 35, Williamsburg. Burial will be held at a later date in Williamsburg Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019
