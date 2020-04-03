|
Amy Lynn Farber
Rochester, NY - (1952-2020) March 25. Born in New York City, Amy grew up in Richmond, IN and later travelled abroad as an actor, model, and clothing designer. Always creative, she loved throwing pottery at Earlham College's clay studio, and discovered acting at Richmond Sr. High School. Modeling and design came naturally, with a keen fashion sense that highlighted her physical beauty. Amy studied at Beloit College and Earlham, leaving her sophomore French foreign study for NYC and the international troupe of HAIR, with moves to Lesotho, Madrid and Barcelona, before returning to the US. She was fluent in French, Spanish and Catalan. Her life was often fueled by a devil-may-care energy, yet she loved to tell and hear a good story, always with a bright, boisterous laugh.
Amy is predeceased by her father and stepmother (Evan and Hope Farber), mother (Elizabeth Gray), sister (May Beth "Belle" Farber Hinshaw), and sister-in-law (Connie Nagle). Though there will be no service, Amy will always be remembered by sisters Cynthia Farber Soule (Donald) and Jo Anna Farber (Norman Fouhy), step-siblings David (Beth Green-Nagle), Jeff, and Lisa Nagle (Gerard Langlois), her beloved aunt Amy Ayers, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020