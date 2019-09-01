Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Amy Lynne Price


1966 - 2019
Amy Lynne Price Obituary
Amy Lynne Price

Richmond - Amy Lynne Price, age 53, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Amy was born August 6, 1966, in Richmond, Indiana, to James Howard and Cleatus Jean Warf Price. She was a 1984 graduate of Richmond High School. Amy attended classes at the University of Cincinnati and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. She was an avid reader and enjoyed making artificial flower arrangements. Amy cared for her elderly father for several years.

Survivors include her brothers, Howard J. (Linda) Price Jr. and Joe B. (Terry) Price, both of Richmond; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Brenda Gail Price Sewell.

There were no public services for Amy Lynne Price. Arrangements were handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Cross Road Christian Recovery Center for Women, c/o The Shepherd's Way, P.O. Box 2502, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 1, 2019
