Andre F. Foster
Andre F. Foster

Richmond, IN - Andre F. Foster, 59, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away September 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born January 24, 1961, to Ruby Foster Pennington, who preceded him in death, February 2020.

Andre was an only child but he had many cousins and friends who became like siblings throughout his life. He made people laugh until they shed tears with some of his antics and words of "his" wisdom.

He is survived by his aunt: Geraldine White and family of Dayton, OH; and uncle: Rodney Walker of Centerville, TN. Also surviving him are his cousins: Sheena (Elton Fowlkes) whom he considered to be his sister, Elizabeth Stone, Charmaine Kirby, Sue and Leamon Pierce, Mary Gray, Gordon Gray, Jeff (Sharon) Boatwright, along with many other cousins.

He had many special friends whom he considered his family: Elizabeth Lloyd, Dora Robinson, Sheree Bowen, Sue and Eugene Wright and family; his Godbrother: Dr. Curtis Wright; Ellen (Jake) Mabry and family, Sherri Brown and family including Zareyea Hampton (his babydoll), Renee Darden, John Dickey, Terri Tevis and Denise Hampton and family.

Besides his mother, Andre is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Mazi Holt and Marshall Fowlkes.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday one hour prior to the service. Masks are required. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com






Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
