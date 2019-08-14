|
|
Andrea D. Butler
Fountain City, Ind. - Andrea D. Butler, age 53, of Fountain City, Indiana, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born June 25, 1966, in New York, to Frank Butler and Pamela Wiggins, Andrea was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. She formerly worked as an LPN at several area nursing homes and at the Richmond State Hospital. Andrea loved animals, painting, and spending time with her grandchildren, making them laugh. She was a caring and giving person, who was always in good spirits. Andrea was a very strong and independent woman, who made the best out of difficult situations. She will be missed by many and is now reunited with the love of her life, Ricky.
Survivors include her children, Jessica Miller of Fountain City, Zach Smith of Richmond, and Jackie Smith of Liberty, Indiana; grandchildren, Lydia Smith, Breanna Bertch, and Vanden, Max, and Alaysha Miller; parents; and brother, Frank Butler of Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky Smith and aunt, Carol.
A memorial service for Andrea D. Butler will be held during the Christmas season, her favorite time of the year. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 14, 2019