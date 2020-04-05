|
Andrew W. "Roach" Worley Sr.
Richmond - Andrew W. "Roach" Worley Sr., age 43, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Andy was born on May 7, 1976, in Richmond, Indiana, and lived in this community most of his life. He was a 1995 graduate of Richmond High School. Andy worked at Primex Plastics Corporation and previously worked at Jiffy Lube. He was a life-long member of the White Water Valley Motorcycle Club. Andy was a huge fan and participant of the Wayne County Fair's Demolition Derby. His catch phrase "Git Sum" will be heard in our hearts forever. Long live 422! Andy enjoyed watching anything on TV having to do with cars and going to car shows. He also collected knives and swords.
Survivors include his wife of seven years, Nicole McPeak Worley, whom he had been with since 1997; children, Rhianna (Alex Rogers) Worley and A.J. Worley, both of Richmond and Elijah Davis of Eaton, Ohio; mom, Beth Dean of Centerville, Indiana; mother-in-law, Martine McPeak of Richmond; siblings, Kelli (Shawn) Fiscus of Centerville and Luke Worley of Richmond; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and special uncle, Jeff Worley.
The family would like to thank Reid Hospice, Omni Home Care, and special caregivers Julie, Lyndsey, Trish, and Rachel for taking such good care of Andy.
Andy will be cremated, and a memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020