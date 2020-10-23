Angela Nan Hoch Swanson
Richmond, Ind. - Angela Nan Hoch Swanson, age 85, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, October 23, 2020.
Nan was born in Richmond, Indiana, to Joseph I. and Almyra Stauber Hoch and made Richmond her life-long home. A graduate of Richmond High School, Nan earned a bachelor's degree from Purdue University and worked as a speech pathologist. She was a devoted mother to four children and active in her community as a parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church, a member of the Heritage Club, a decades-long member of the Bridge Club, a member of a prayer group, and active in politics. Nan was passionate about art and traveled the world to experience it. She was a loving, compassionate soul who loved spending time having conversations with friends, playing board games, and watching her shows.
Nan is survived by her three daughters and one son, Susan (Gary D.) Cheney of Avon, Indiana, Trish Swanson of Bloomington, Indiana, Ann Perry of Pleasant Ridge, Michigan, and T.J. Swanson of Carmel, Indiana. She had three beautiful grandchildren, Megan, Eve, and Tommy. Nan is also survived by her brothers, Mike (Susy) Hoch of Lake Forest, Illinois, and Jim (Carol) Hoch of Snoqualmie, Washington; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Thomas G. Swanson, who died July 9, 1992; daughter-in-law, Kris Lawson Swanson; and parents.
Graveside service for Nan Swanson will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, 2317 Boston Pike, Richmond. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond Art Museum, P.O. Box 816, Richmond, IN 47375.
