Anita Fay Gabbard
Connersville - Anita Fay Gabbard, 84, of Connersville passed away Tuesday evening, March 12, 2019 at Fayette Regional Health System surrounded by family and friends.
She was born December 1, 1934 in Stanton, Kentucky, the daughter of Earl French and Elsie Louise Conlee Martin and she moved to this area with her family in 1948.
She was a 1952 graduate of Connersville High School.
On March 11, 1955, she was married to love of her life, Dewey Gabbard, at the Metamora Church of Christ. Mr. Gabbard passed away on May 14, 2011.
For 53 years, she had worked at Verizon, primarily as a facility assigner, retiring in 2006.
A member of the Glenwood Church of Christ, she was active in the Women's Service Group, had been a Sunday School Teacher and had served as the church clerk. She was a charter member of the Brookville Chapter #449, Order of the Eastern Star and also a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary. A lover of Blue Grass Music.
Survivors include special nieces, Edith (Jerry) Davis of Muncie, Kathy Gabbard and Joyce (John) Adams of Connersville, Brandi Gabbard-Kunard of St. Petersburg, FL; two grandchildren, Erica Lavonne Bailey and Earl Anthony Bailey of Richmond; two great grandchildren, Trace Duane Johnson and Eveleigh Denise Bailey; a great great nephew, Keigan Kunard; a brother, Malcolm Eugene Martin of Middletown, PA; special friends, Terri and Bill Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and church family.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Charles Warren Martin and Billy Henderson Martin.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor David Bonne at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 in Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, where friends may call from 4 until 8 p.m. on Sunday. Burial will be in Lick Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Glenwood Church of Christ.
Friends may also visit online anytime at millermosterrobbins.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 15, 2019