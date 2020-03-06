|
|
Anita Faye Howard
Liberty - Liberty, Indiana
Anita Faye Howard, age 89 of Liberty, Indiana, and Eaton, Ohio for the past 15 years, passed away on March 5, 2020 at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville, OH. She was born December 8, 1930 in Richmond, Indiana to Byron B. and Della M. Nickels.
Anita Faye was a 1949 graduate of Short High School in Liberty. She married her high school sweetheart, Ormsby (Dick) L. Howard in 1950. She worked at Hahn's Jewelry Store in Liberty and at Union County National Bank where she quit to go home to be with her husband who was in the Air Force. When he was released, they returned to Liberty to live in the home he had built. Their daughter, Pamela Kay, was born in 1957 and they became active in the Liberty Methodist Church.
Anita Faye was Mother Advisor of the Liberty Rainbow Girls for 13 years and manager of the West End Savings Bank in Liberty for 23 years. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Anita Faye enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She especially enjoyed the Sunday dinners with family, sharing a meal with friends, and many visits from her grandkids.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Kay Deaton and Ron Deaton, of Eaton, OH. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren Matthew (Shauna) Deaton, Bradley Deaton, Brian (Kristi) Deaton, Vince (Emily) Deaton, Lori (Alex) Schwanitz, and Katelyn (Drew) Myers. Anita Faye was a proud great grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren, including Mallory, Delaney, Julianne, and Karina Deaton, Grant, Molli, Jenna, Rhett, and Clark Deaton, Gunner and Raelynn Deaton, and Olive and Macklin Schwanitz.
She is also survived by her younger sister, Marcia Kay Nickels, of Cincinnati. Anita Faye was very proud of Marcia Kay's accomplishments in music. Anita is survived by a sister in-law Barbara Howard.
Anita Faye was beloved Aunt Faye to Rita (Jay) Ewing, Ron (Linda) Coffman, Reed Alan Coffman, Renee (Tad) Van Winkle, Jessica (Ryan) Jones, Drew (Kristen) Ewing, Shane (Christyanne) Coffman, Myra (Mario) LaMantia, Julie Coffman, Kevin (Rena) Coffman, Kristy (Justin) Frasher, Marilyn Ritter, Sue Ritter, Sharon Ritter, Skip Ritter, David (Karen) Howard, Penny Howard, Amy Howard, Jeff (Sharon) Howard, Randy (Ginny) Greiner, Shawn (Wakako) Greiner, and Loree Crowe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Howard, her parents, her sister, Ruth Evelyn Coffman, and brother-in-law, Roy Coffman, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane and Norman Ritter, brother-in-law, James Howard, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marian and James Greiner. She was also preceded in death by her darling younger great niece, Natalie Ewing Bales, and niece, Letha Coffman.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, with Pastor Scott Bell of Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church officiating. Friends may visit the Funeral Home Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday, March 11 from 10 a.m. till service time of service. Burial will follow in West Point Cemetery, in Liberty, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Union County and Edwards Memorial United Methodist Church. For more information log onto www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020