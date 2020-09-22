Ann Rose Quinter-ShortRichmond - Ann Rose Quinter - Short, age 56 of Richmond passed away Saturday September 19, 2020 at Forest Park Health Campus. She was born in Richmond, Indiana on October 10, 1963 to Elmer and Janet Schneider Quinter. Ann graduated from Richmond High School in 1982. She worked at Target for 17 years and was a para-professional at Test School for 6 years. Ann was an animal lover her whole life and enjoyed fishing on family camping trips to the upper peninsula every summer when she was younger but her lifelong passions where reading, sewing quilts and embroidering. A special thank you to the staff at Forest Park for all the care and compassion they gave to Ann.She is survived by her daughter Crystal Short; mother Janet Quinter; siblings Terri Quinter and David Quinter; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her father Elmer Quinter.Liturgy of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rev. Steven Giannini will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Andrew Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to Riley Children's Hospital (705 Riley Hospital Dr Indianapolis, IN 46202) and Animal Care Alliance (1353 Abington Pike Richmond, IN 47374).