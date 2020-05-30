Ann T. Fitzgerald
1947 - 2020
Ann T. Fitzgerald

Richmond - Ann T. Fitzgerald, age 73, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Reid Health after a courageous two-year battle against cancer.

Born March 23, 1947, in Richmond, Indiana, to Leo and Mary Lawler Johnson, Ann lived in this community most of her life. She was a 1965 graduate of Richmond High School. Ann worked at the former Knollenberg's department store. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Ann enjoyed being a mother, spending time with her family, and having her toes in the sand. She was a kind and gentle soul, who will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, James Fitzgerald; children, Tim Ezell and Sarah Fitzgerald; sister, Katherine Newton; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lois Johnson; and brother, William Johnson.

Liturgy of Christian Burial for Ann T. Fitzgerald will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 815 West Main Street, Richmond, with Fr. Sengole T. Gnanaraj officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
