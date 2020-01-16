Services
Ann Wells Ingram

Ann Wells Ingram Obituary
Ann Wells Ingram

Richmond - Ann Wells Ingram, 80, of Richmond, IN, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born December 3, 1939 in Loudon County, TN to Ralph and Margaret Wells. She graduated from Lenior City High School in 1958 and moved to Richmond soon after.

Ann was a hard-working, independent, free spirit. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her grandkids lovingly called her "Non" and they were her pride and joy. She was a great cook, loved baking for the people she loved and was a gifted gardener.

Survivors include her daughters Tammy Ingram of Georgia, Missy Barker (Mark), Tracy Stevens (Scott), grandchildren Ali Creech (Devin Lakes), Brett Barker (Krystal), Dani Barker-Cornelius (Amber), Cory Stevens (Larissa Nakamura), Chris Stevens (Kate Timpson), great grandchildren Landon Barker, Holden Creech, Clair Barker, Dorian Lakes and sister Sandy Goodwin (Bill).She was preceded in death by her grandson Travis Wheeler, her parents and brother Bob.

In keeping with Ann's wishes, there will be no public service. Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at or a local animal shelter.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
