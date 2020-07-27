Anna Faye Marcum Brasfield
Centerville, Ind. - Anna Faye Marcum Brasfield, age 76, of Centerville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Monday morning, July 27, 2020, at her home.
Born November 6, 1943, in McKee, Kentucky, to Estill and Della Radar Marcum, Anna grew up in Connersville, Indiana. She served as a Qualified Medication Aide (QMA) in nursing homes in California and Indiana. Anna spent her retirement years working as the owner and manager of the Liberty Motel in Liberty, Indiana, until 2011. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and playing video games. Anna loved the Lord Jesus and her family with all her heart.
Survivors include her daughter, Trevia Renia (husband, Aubrey) Moody of Abington, Indiana; son, Brandon (wife, Tami) Brasfield of New Palestine, Indiana; stepdaughter, Natalie Taylor of Sacramento, California; grandchildren, Richard and Nicholas Moody, Cage and Steele Brasfield, and Jesse and Ashley Taylor; and great-granddaughter, Bowie Moody.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Earl Brasfield, who died February 11, 2011; parents; sisters, Trevia Vickers, Verneae Marcum, and Phillis Skeens; and brothers, Virl, Cleo, Gene, and Everette Marcum and half brother, Dallas McKinney.
There will be no public services for Anna Faye Marcum Brasfield. Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Abington Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.
