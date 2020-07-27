1/1
Anna Faye Marcum Brasfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Faye Marcum Brasfield

Centerville, Ind. - Anna Faye Marcum Brasfield, age 76, of Centerville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Monday morning, July 27, 2020, at her home.

Born November 6, 1943, in McKee, Kentucky, to Estill and Della Radar Marcum, Anna grew up in Connersville, Indiana. She served as a Qualified Medication Aide (QMA) in nursing homes in California and Indiana. Anna spent her retirement years working as the owner and manager of the Liberty Motel in Liberty, Indiana, until 2011. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and playing video games. Anna loved the Lord Jesus and her family with all her heart.

Survivors include her daughter, Trevia Renia (husband, Aubrey) Moody of Abington, Indiana; son, Brandon (wife, Tami) Brasfield of New Palestine, Indiana; stepdaughter, Natalie Taylor of Sacramento, California; grandchildren, Richard and Nicholas Moody, Cage and Steele Brasfield, and Jesse and Ashley Taylor; and great-granddaughter, Bowie Moody.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Earl Brasfield, who died February 11, 2011; parents; sisters, Trevia Vickers, Verneae Marcum, and Phillis Skeens; and brothers, Virl, Cleo, Gene, and Everette Marcum and half brother, Dallas McKinney.

There will be no public services for Anna Faye Marcum Brasfield. Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Abington Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home
405 East Main Street
Centerville, IN 47330
(765) 855-5342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved