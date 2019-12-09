|
Anna Pauline Isaacs
Anna Pauline Isaacs 90 of Richmond went home to be with the Lord December 8, 2019 at The Springs after a brief illness. She was born April 26, 1929 in Irvine, Kentucky to Powell and Edna Sparks Isaacs and lived here most of her life.
She formerly worked at Decca Records, Hooks Drugs, and retired from Dennis Middle School. She was a member of the First Southern Missionary Baptist Church. Pauline loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her two children Sharon (Perry) Simpson and Steve Ramsey of Joplin, Missouri, four grandchildren Scott (Rachel) Burns, Shelly (Jim) Myers, Tony (Dalene) Collett, and Kelsey Dunn, ten great grandchildren Brandon (Isabella) Stephanie, Brett (Victoria), Garrett, Laurel, Lincoln, Carter, Brody, Dayton, and Burton, one brother Billy Isaacs, sister-in-law Catherine Isaacs, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, one brother John "Ben" Isaacs, her sister-in-law Geneva Isaacs, and one nephew Billy Dean Isaacs.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday December 12, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home 222 North 10th Street Richmond. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019