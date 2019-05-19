Anna R. Brinker



Richmond, IN - Anna R. Brinker 91 of Richmond died May 17, 2019 at The Springs of Richmond. She was born June 18, 1927 in Richmond to Frank and Flora Ahaus Schroeder and lived here all her life. She was a homemaker. Anna was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church of the Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, the St. Anne's Alter Society, the Richmond Senior Community Center and Senior Olympics



Survivors include two sons Ronald (Ann) Brinker of Ellisville, Missouri and Mike (Anne) Brinker of Troy, Ohio, five grandchildren Michael (Liz) Brinker, Timothy (Addy) Brinker, Amanda, A.J., and Joey Brinker, two great grandchildren Margot and Luke Brinker, nieces and nephews.



Her husband Richard died in 1992; eight brothers and sisters Cleopha, George, Herman, and Dick Schroeder, Elizabeth Heaton, Pauline Brown, Frank Schroeder Jr., and Charles Schroeder are also deceased.



Liturgy of Christian Burial will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday May 22, at St. Andrew's Church with Rev. John Luerman officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to the Richmond Community Senior Center 1600 South 2nd Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 19, 2019